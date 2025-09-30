Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Travel Benefits: Space-A, Military Lodging & More! S15E10 - SFL Podcast - 24 June 2025

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    We've all heard the term Space-A travel, but have you ever wondered what it is and how it works? Or how you can take advantage of Space-A flights, Space-A lodging, and military recreational lodging as a service member, military retiree, veteran with a service-connected disability, and more? You can find out as we chat with Ms. Stephanie Montague, the spouse of a Retired Soldier and founder of the military travel website Poppin’ Smoke, on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 10:08
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88708
    Length: 00:31:56
