Military Travel Benefits: Space-A, Military Lodging & More! S15E10 - SFL Podcast - 24 June 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88708" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We've all heard the term Space-A travel, but have you ever wondered what it is and how it works? Or how you can take advantage of Space-A flights, Space-A lodging, and military recreational lodging as a service member, military retiree, veteran with a service-connected disability, and more? You can find out as we chat with Ms. Stephanie Montague, the spouse of a Retired Soldier and founder of the military travel website Poppin’ Smoke, on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode!