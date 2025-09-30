Our Soldiers for Life are Army ambassadors. They are amazing individuals who chose to dedicate themselves to serving their country, to making a difference. They help people in their communities understand - and connect with - our Army. And they help inspire the next generation to serve. And one of the most important ways that they do all of this is by telling their Army and Soldier for Life stories and by encouraging others to do the same. On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, we had the opportunity to chat with MG (Ret.) Mari K. Eder and CW5 (Ret.) Phyllis J. Wilson - who are both dedicated to helping to tell the stories of our Soldiers and Soldiers for Life in their post-military careers - about how important it is to tell your story and the difference that you make both to yourself and the U.S. Army when you do.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 09:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88707
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111342418.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why YOU Should Tell Your SFL Story S15:E9 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 10 June 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.