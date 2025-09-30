Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Retirement & Separation Process S15:E8 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 May 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    If you are going through the Army medical retirement/separation process (we're including Soldiers, their families AND their Army commanders in that "you"), there is a LOT to know and do, but like everything we talk about, there are MANY resources out there to help. On this Soldier for Life Podcast, Mr. Lemuel (Lem) Chance from the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency walks you through everything that you need to know about medical retirements and separations.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 09:48
    Length: 00:38:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Retirement & Separation Process S15:E8 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 May 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

