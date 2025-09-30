U.S. Army Medical Retirement & Separation Process S15:E8 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 May 2025

If you are going through the Army medical retirement/separation process (we're including Soldiers, their families AND their Army commanders in that "you"), there is a LOT to know and do, but like everything we talk about, there are MANY resources out there to help. On this Soldier for Life Podcast, Mr. Lemuel (Lem) Chance from the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency walks you through everything that you need to know about medical retirements and separations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 09:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88706
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111342416.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
