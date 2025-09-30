Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kanto Kickstart - Yokota Commander Segment 10/02/2025

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.01.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Excerpt from AFN Tokyo's Kanto Kickstart morning show, featuring Air Force Colonel Richard McElhaney, the 374th Airlift Wing commander and Yokota Air Base's installation commander. Topics include the October and November 2025 Samurai challenges, Fire Prevention Week, Spouse Coffee and Lunch, and the Government Shutdown.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 21:34
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kanto Kickstart - Yokota Commander Segment 10/02/2025, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    374th Airlift Wing
    Government Shutdown
    Kanto Kickstart
    Yokota Air Base
    Samurai Challenge

