Commander's spot featuring Air Force Colonel Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, informing members of the October and November 2025 Samurai Challenges at Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88693
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111340294.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Commander's Spot - Sports Day Samurai Challenge, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
