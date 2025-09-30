Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Commander's Spot - Sports Day Samurai Challenge

    Yokota Commander's Spot - Sports Day Samurai Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.01.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Commander's spot featuring Air Force Colonel Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, informing members of the October and November 2025 Samurai Challenges at Yokota Air Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88693
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111340294.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Commander's Spot - Sports Day Samurai Challenge, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports Day
    374th Airlift Wing
    Norwegian Foot March
    Fitness
    Yokota Air Base
    Samurai Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download