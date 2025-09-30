Fox Chatter - Episode 24

In this episode, Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, kicks things off with updates on the new PT test, social media, and upcoming wing events. He also sits down with Col. Jim Roth, the new Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col. Brian Doyle, the new deputy commander of sustainment, to introduce them and hear their leadership priorities. Lt. Col. Rachel Phillips, commander of the 169th Force Support Squadron, joins to explain recent lodging policy changes. Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen wraps up the show in conversation with Airman 1st Class Miles Hallick and Airman 1st Class Mark Fevrin from student flight, sharing a fresh look at military life and what makes McEntire Joint National Guard Base unique.