The LOGSTAT: Developing the Advanced Manufacturing Strategy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88690" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #23: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Rob Montgomery, the Chief of Ordnance, and CW5 Kent Shepherd III, the Ordnance Chief Warrant Officer, to discuss the future of advance manufacturing and how ordnance is adapting in this inter-technology period. Their conversation analyzes these new developments and how the force is leveraging advanced manufacturing to meet the challenges of LSCO. The lessons learned during this inter-technology period by using programs like Training With Enterprise are significant in increasing our lethality to support the warfighter in any environment.



For more information, check out the Ordnance Website: https://goordnance.army.mil/



If you are interested in a further breakdown of advanced manufacturing, then be sure to check out the article “Transforming Army Sustainment through Advanced Manufacturing” by MG Gavin Lawrence and MG Michael Lalor that was published in the spring 2025 issue of the Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin. https://www.army.mil/article/284096/transforming_army_sustainment_through_advanced_manufacturing