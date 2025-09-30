Episode #23: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Rob Montgomery, the Chief of Ordnance, and CW5 Kent Shepherd III, the Ordnance Chief Warrant Officer, to discuss the future of advance manufacturing and how ordnance is adapting in this inter-technology period. Their conversation analyzes these new developments and how the force is leveraging advanced manufacturing to meet the challenges of LSCO. The lessons learned during this inter-technology period by using programs like Training With Enterprise are significant in increasing our lethality to support the warfighter in any environment.
For more information, check out the Ordnance Website: https://goordnance.army.mil/
If you are interested in a further breakdown of advanced manufacturing, then be sure to check out the article “Transforming Army Sustainment through Advanced Manufacturing” by MG Gavin Lawrence and MG Michael Lalor that was published in the spring 2025 issue of the Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin. https://www.army.mil/article/284096/transforming_army_sustainment_through_advanced_manufacturing
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 11:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88690
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111339402.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: Developing the Advanced Manufacturing Strategy, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.