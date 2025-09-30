In this episode we take a look at the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Defense
Authorization Act (NDAA). We discuss some of the sections, changes, and
updates that have come from the 2025 NDAA.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88673
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111337554.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 6: FY2025 NDAA Rundown, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.