    ARSOF Recruiting Brief and Frozen Junior

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    Bavaria Performing Arts held Frozen Junior auditions in Tower Barracks, Germany. U.S. Army Special Operations hosted a recruiting brief in Rose Barracks, Germany.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88668
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111337426.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARSOF Recruiting Brief and Frozen Junior, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    Better in Bavaria
    ARSOF Recruiting

