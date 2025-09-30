AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Charlee Guillaume on September 10, 2025

American Forces Network Aviano's Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume, also known as DJ Amp, informs listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. During this hour, DJ Amp’s radio show highlighted fun facts and resources at Aviano Air Base, including free offerings from morale, welfare and recreation programs, the base library and youth programs for kids and families to be involved in sports on base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio and Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 09:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88667
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111337406.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
