    AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Charlee Guillaume on September 10, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.30.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II and Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano's Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume, also known as DJ Amp, informs listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025. During this hour, DJ Amp’s radio show highlighted fun facts and resources at Aviano Air Base, including free offerings from morale, welfare and recreation programs, the base library and youth programs for kids and families to be involved in sports on base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio and Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 09:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88667
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111337406.mp3
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    AFN Aviano
    Live Radio show
    AFN The Eagle
    Serving America’s Best
    AFN
    Aviano Air Base

