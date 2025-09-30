Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - School-Age Care Employees and Facility Heating Systems

    KMC Update - School-Age Care Employees and Facility Heating Systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.30.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Sam Kelley, 86th Force Support Squadron Non-Appropriate Funds Human Resource (NAF HR) assistant, shares information regarding hiring incentives, on Sept. 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides information about the facility heating systems around the garrison, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 07:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88664
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111337382.mp3
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - School-Age Care Employees and Facility Heating Systems, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz
    86 FSS
    facility heating
    NAF HR
    hiring incentives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download