KMC Update - School-Age Care Employees and Facility Heating Systems

Sam Kelley, 86th Force Support Squadron Non-Appropriate Funds Human Resource (NAF HR) assistant, shares information regarding hiring incentives, on Sept. 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides information about the facility heating systems around the garrison, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 07:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88664
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111337382.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
