Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: Artifact Preservation: A story by Dave Turner

    Forest Service Podcast: Artifact Preservation: A story by Dave Turner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Students receive a lecture on artifact preservation, emphasizing the importance of preserving discovered artifacts and their locations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88651
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336448.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: Artifact Preservation: A story by Dave Turner, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SYCU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download