Students receive a lecture on artifact preservation, emphasizing the importance of preserving discovered artifacts and their locations.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88651
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111336448.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Artifact Preservation: A story by Dave Turner, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.