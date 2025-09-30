Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Wilderness for a Diverse America: Lands stewarded to respect and reflect diverse cultures, generations, abilities, and perspectives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88649" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Federal land managers are asked to meet diverse goals ranging from sustainable resource management to social equity. To encourage conversations around how to meet these goals, Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute (ALWRI) Research Social Scientist, Dr. Lauren Redmore, recently teamed up with Dr. Aby Sène-Harper, an assistant professor of Parks and Conservation Area Management at Clemson University, as guest editors for a special issue of the International Journal of Wilderness, now available open access. The issue, themed “Wilderness for a Diverse America”, features contributed articles from emerging and established professionals, ranging from US federal agency and non-profit representatives to academic researchers, who contemplate what wilderness means for a country in progress.



Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.