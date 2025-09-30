Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Wilderness for a Diverse America: Lands stewarded to respect and reflect diverse cultures, generations, abilities, and perspectives

Federal land managers are asked to meet diverse goals ranging from sustainable resource management to social equity. To encourage conversations around how to meet these goals, Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute (ALWRI) Research Social Scientist, Dr. Lauren Redmore, recently teamed up with Dr. Aby Sène-Harper, an assistant professor of Parks and Conservation Area Management at Clemson University, as guest editors for a special issue of the International Journal of Wilderness, now available open access. The issue, themed “Wilderness for a Diverse America”, features contributed articles from emerging and established professionals, ranging from US federal agency and non-profit representatives to academic researchers, who contemplate what wilderness means for a country in progress.
