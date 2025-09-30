Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Wilderness for a Diverse America: Lands stewarded to respect and reflect diverse cultures, generations, abilities, and perspectives

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    Federal land managers are asked to meet diverse goals ranging from sustainable resource management to social equity. To encourage conversations around how to meet these goals, Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute (ALWRI) Research Social Scientist, Dr. Lauren Redmore, recently teamed up with Dr. Aby Sène-Harper, an assistant professor of Parks and Conservation Area Management at Clemson University, as guest editors for a special issue of the International Journal of Wilderness, now available open access. The issue, themed “Wilderness for a Diverse America”, features contributed articles from emerging and established professionals, ranging from US federal agency and non-profit representatives to academic researchers, who contemplate what wilderness means for a country in progress.

    Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88649
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336427.mp3
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: US
