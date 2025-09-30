Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59 Category: Interviews Audio ID: 88647 Filename: 2509/DOD_111336406.mp3 Length: 00:05:09 Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - The Devil is in the Details: Understanding community acceptance of fuels treatments, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.