    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Misconceptions Around Strategy: Managing fire response and public communication to support risk-based decisionmaking

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    Science You Can Use audio reading of Misconceptions Around Strategy: Managing Fire Response and Public Communication to Support Risk-Based Decisionmaking

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88646
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336382.mp3
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Misconceptions Around Strategy: Managing fire response and public communication to support risk-based decisionmaking, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

