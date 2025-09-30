Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Twenty years of science and management with LANDFIRE

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Twenty years of science and management with LANDFIRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    The Landscape Fire and Resource Management Planning Tools program (LANDFIRE) is a multi-agency (U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and U.S. Department of the Interior) national geospatial suite of datasets. Born from the Congressional National Fire Plan in support of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, LANDFIRE’s prototype was launched in 2002. Chartered by the Wildland Fire Leadership Council in 2004, this year the program celebrates 20 years of applied science.

    Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88644
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336351.mp3
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Twenty years of science and management with LANDFIRE, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SYCU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download