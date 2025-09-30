Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Promoting Healthy Forests: Limber pine in the Rockies is vulnerable to long-term decline

    07.23.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    Limber pine is an ecologically vital species that provides food for wildlife, facilitates the establishment of other tree species, and grows where other species struggle. A nonnative disease, white pine blister rust (WPBR), and native bark beetles are killing limber pines faster than they can grow back.

