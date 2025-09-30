Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Promoting Healthy Forests: Limber pine in the Rockies is vulnerable to long-term decline

Limber pine is an ecologically vital species that provides food for wildlife, facilitates the establishment of other tree species, and grows where other species struggle. A nonnative disease, white pine blister rust (WPBR), and native bark beetles are killing limber pines faster than they can grow back.