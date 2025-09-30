Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Fall Fires Bring Many Microbes and Surprise Guests: Fall prescribed burns can build healthy ecosystems on sagebrush rangeland

Rangelands worldwide are essential for carbon sequestration, water retention, and habitat to name a few critical benefits. Prescribed fire is used to benefit vegetation and soil and reduce fuels on rangeland sites. What hasn’t been clear is how burning on rangelands may affect microbes in the soil, which are responsible for breaking down woody material. Also missing was an understanding of how the insects that typically call rangelands home respond to these burns.



Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread