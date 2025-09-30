Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Prickly Questions: What is fire’s place in the Sonoran desert scrub community?

    09.03.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    The video discusses the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in the Sonoran Desert scrub communities, which are particularly vulnerable due to their unique plant species. It highlights the challenges faced by long-lived plants like the saguaro, which are not adapted to recover from fire, and the role of invasive species like buffelgrass that exacerbate fire risks. Mary Lotta, a fire ecologist, emphasizes the need for updated land management strategies to address these changes, including the importance of fuels management to mitigate fire hazards. The video also references recent publications and resources that aid in understanding and managing fire effects in these ecosystems.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88640
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111336275.mp3
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: US
