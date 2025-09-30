In the western United States, wildfire activity has increased the exposure of communities to fires that can devastate lives and destroy homes and businesses. As fires encroach on urban areas, protecting communities from wildfire impacts is a top priority for fire managers. Scientists studying wildland fire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) are particularly interested in using historical data and analytic models to understand how to reduce risks to the WUI.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88639
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111336190.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Funnel Focal Analysis: Exploring risks in the wildland urban interface, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.