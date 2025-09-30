Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Funnel Focal Analysis: Exploring risks in the wildland urban interface

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    In the western United States, wildfire activity has increased the exposure of communities to fires that can devastate lives and destroy homes and businesses. As fires encroach on urban areas, protecting communities from wildfire impacts is a top priority for fire managers. Scientists studying wildland fire in the wildland urban interface (WUI) are particularly interested in using historical data and analytic models to understand how to reduce risks to the WUI.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:22
