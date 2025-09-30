In the United States, more than 1,400 native plant nurseries produce more than a billion seedlings for reforestation and restoration projects every year. Many years of monitoring and research have shown that seedling survival of native plants can be greater when the plants are grown in nurseries and outplanted compared to direct seeding or natural regeneration. Production of high-quality seedlings reduces costs and improves seedling survival and growth after outplanting.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88638
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111336148.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - “Sack Lunch” for seedlings: Fall fertilization of rangeland shrub seedlings to improve outplanting success, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
