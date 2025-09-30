Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Anything to Conserve Moisture: Seedlings planted after wildfire benefit from shade, north aspects, and depressions

A team of forest ecologists from RMRS and other organizations recently published research that looked at the survival of seedlings planted in the aftermath of the Cold Springs Fire. They found numerous variables that increased survival and seedling health. These results will be helpful in guiding reforestation efforts after high intensity wildfire in the future.