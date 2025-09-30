Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Anything to Conserve Moisture: Seedlings planted after wildfire benefit from shade, north aspects, and depressions

    08.07.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    A team of forest ecologists from RMRS and other organizations recently published research that looked at the survival of seedlings planted in the aftermath of the Cold Springs Fire. They found numerous variables that increased survival and seedling health. These results will be helpful in guiding reforestation efforts after high intensity wildfire in the future.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:18
