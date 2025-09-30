A team of forest ecologists from RMRS and other organizations recently published research that looked at the survival of seedlings planted in the aftermath of the Cold Springs Fire. They found numerous variables that increased survival and seedling health. These results will be helpful in guiding reforestation efforts after high intensity wildfire in the future.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88636
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111336136.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Anything to Conserve Moisture: Seedlings planted after wildfire benefit from shade, north aspects, and depressions, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.