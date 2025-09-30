Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Stock Smart Tool: Big data for big landscape grazing decision-making

    08.22.2024

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service

    Livestock grazing is a common use of rangelands that can be managed to support rangeland health, including the wide array of ecosystem services that benefit society from public lands and private lands. This requires careful allocation of naturally occurring forage on large landscapes for both domestic and wild herbivores. Managers know grazing can sustain rangeland health as long as they time it right and balance the duration, frequency, and intensity of the grazing. However, forage production on a single area or landscape varies significantly from year to year, which, until recently, has limited the accuracy of data available to managers when they make decisions about grazing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88635
    Length: 00:04:47
