Let's meet U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Kachena! He is the North Dakota Army National Guard state command sergeant major (SCSM).
Kachena enlisted in the NDARNG in 2000 as a stinger crewmember and is now the SCSM. He has served in leadership positions including first sergeant, battalion and brigade operations noncommissioned officer, and commandant of the 164th Regional Training Institute. He has also deployed to Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2011. He also served in the National Capital Region in 2013.
The SCSM is the full-time primary senior advisor to the adjutant general and the NDARNG commander regarding enlisted matters. They serve as a member of the NDARNG command team.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88607
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111329774.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:45
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 24 Let's meet CSM Kenneth Kachena, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.