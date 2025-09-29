Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - David Gay

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - David Gay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Kieran Sheth introduces the podcast and its host, David Gay, the coordinator of the National Atmospheric Deposition Program at the University of Wisconsin Madison. The program manages 350 monitoring locations across North America and focuses on mercury deposition and long-term trends in atmospheric deposition. David Gay discusses the shift in research focus towards new pollutants and compounds, as well as the importance of communicating research findings to the public. The podcast covers the functions and significance of the program, trends in precipitation acidity, future trends in precipitation and air quality, and the importance of measuring carbon deposition and its impact on the environment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88606
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111329377.mp3
    Length: 00:21:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - David Gay, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forest Service podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download