Kieran Sheth introduces the podcast and its host, David Gay, the coordinator of the National Atmospheric Deposition Program at the University of Wisconsin Madison. The program manages 350 monitoring locations across North America and focuses on mercury deposition and long-term trends in atmospheric deposition. David Gay discusses the shift in research focus towards new pollutants and compounds, as well as the importance of communicating research findings to the public. The podcast covers the functions and significance of the program, trends in precipitation acidity, future trends in precipitation and air quality, and the importance of measuring carbon deposition and its impact on the environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 11:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88606
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111329377.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - David Gay, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.