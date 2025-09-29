Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Andrea Nick

Kieran Sheth interviews air resource specialist Andrea Nick about the history of air quality regulation in Los Angeles, including the introduction of catalytic converters and fuel-efficient vehicles. They discuss challenges with air quality at the port of Los Angeles, the impact of pollution on mountain towns like Big Bear, and long-distance transport of ozone. Andrea also talks about her role in educating the public about air quality, collaborating with other departments to protect endangered plants, and her personal interest in the Dust Bowl and its influence on her career.