Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Andrea Nick

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Andrea Nick

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Kieran Sheth interviews air resource specialist Andrea Nick about the history of air quality regulation in Los Angeles, including the introduction of catalytic converters and fuel-efficient vehicles. They discuss challenges with air quality at the port of Los Angeles, the impact of pollution on mountain towns like Big Bear, and long-distance transport of ozone. Andrea also talks about her role in educating the public about air quality, collaborating with other departments to protect endangered plants, and her personal interest in the Dust Bowl and its influence on her career.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88605
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111329369.mp3
    Length: 00:22:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Andrea Nick, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forest Service podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download