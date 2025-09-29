Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Janice Peterson

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Janice Petersen, an air resource specialist with the USDA Forest Service, discusses the value of public lands and their interrelationship with protecting public lands. Her career focuses on air quality protection, public engagement, and collaboration with partners. She highlights the importance of partnerships with public information professionals for effective outreach and the shift in focus from anthropogenic emissions to wildfire smoke and prescribed fire management. Janice emphasizes the challenges in managing wildfire risk due to changing ecosystems and climate, and the focus on creating smoke-ready communities to deal with wildfire smoke emergencies.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:23
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:19:24
