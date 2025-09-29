Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Alexia Prosperi

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Alexia Prosperi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Kieran Sheth introduces Alexia Prosperi, a science communication and environmental justice intern for the US Forest Service. The podcast covers Alexia's background, transition from fire training specialist to air quality specialist, and her passion for meteorology and climate. It also highlights the collaborative nature of the AIR program, the importance of information sharing, and the influence of geography on research and communication. Alexia's focus on communicating uncertainty in climate change and the meaningfulness of working on smoke forecasting for prescribed fires are also discussed.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88603
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111329289.mp3
    Length: 00:30:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Alexia Prosperi, by Tanya E. Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forest Service podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download