Forest Service Podcast: All Things Air - Alexia Prosperi

Kieran Sheth introduces Alexia Prosperi, a science communication and environmental justice intern for the US Forest Service. The podcast covers Alexia's background, transition from fire training specialist to air quality specialist, and her passion for meteorology and climate. It also highlights the collaborative nature of the AIR program, the importance of information sharing, and the influence of geography on research and communication. Alexia's focus on communicating uncertainty in climate change and the meaningfulness of working on smoke forecasting for prescribed fires are also discussed.