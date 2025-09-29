Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: All Things AIR - Trent Wickman

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Tanya E. Flores 

    USDA Forest Service

    Kieran Sheth hosts the podcast 'All Things AIR' and interviews Trent Wickman, an air resource specialist with the US Forest Service. They discuss the role of air resource advisers in assessing smoke impacts from wildfires, the purpose of prescribed fires, and the collaboration with fire managers to predict smoke dispersion. Wickman also talks about controlling smoke dispersion in prescribed fires, assessing industrial emissions, and the impact of air quality regulations on emissions reduction. The conversation highlights the importance of multidisciplinary skills in the air program and the intersection of biology, engineering, and environmental issues. Wickman expresses excitement about a lake monitoring project and the upcoming field work for lake sampling, emphasizing the potential benefits for advancing knowledge in the field.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 11:05
    Category: Interviews
    Forest Service podcast

