    Legends Among Us - Ministry in 3d CR

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    CH Phipps sits down with CH (1LT) Matthew Tramel, Sabre Squadron chaplain and newest Unit Ministry Team (UMT) member to the 3d CR family and SGT Angelise Torres, Thunder Squadron's current Religious Affairs NCO. Each share their journey into the Chaplain Corps as they discuss the need for Trooper resiliency and and how it plays into strong organizational leadership. (Recorded on 26 September 2025.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Ministry in 3d CR, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps.
    Sabre Squadron
    Thunder Squadron
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    56M Chaplain Assistant
    56O Chaplain

