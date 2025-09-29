Legends Among Us - Ministry in 3d CR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88589" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

CH Phipps sits down with CH (1LT) Matthew Tramel, Sabre Squadron chaplain and newest Unit Ministry Team (UMT) member to the 3d CR family and SGT Angelise Torres, Thunder Squadron's current Religious Affairs NCO. Each share their journey into the Chaplain Corps as they discuss the need for Trooper resiliency and and how it plays into strong organizational leadership. (Recorded on 26 September 2025.)