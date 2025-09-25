AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks with Canadian Minister and Estonian Minister

250924-N-NX690-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 24, 2025) AFN radio news highlight Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosting Canadian Minster of Defense David McGuinty for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon and speaking with Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur affirming that the United States Department of War stands with all NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)