Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks with Canadian Minister and Estonian Minister

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks with Canadian Minister and Estonian Minister

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    AFN Naples

    250924-N-NX690-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 24, 2025) AFN radio news highlight Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosting Canadian Minster of Defense David McGuinty for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon and speaking with Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur affirming that the United States Department of War stands with all NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88585
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111323574.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks with Canadian Minister and Estonian Minister, by PO1 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of War
    NATO
    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download