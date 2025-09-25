Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio News - National POW/MIA Recognition Day And Exercise Freedom Edge 2025

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the observance of the 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day and the wrap up of exercise Freedom Edge 2025 between Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    News
    POW/MIA Remembrance
    Freedom Edge

