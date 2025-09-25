A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the observance of the 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day and the wrap up of exercise Freedom Edge 2025 between Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88584
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111323501.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News - National POW/MIA Recognition Day And Exercise Freedom Edge 2025, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.