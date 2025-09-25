Frontier Banter: The Final Episode with CSM Pearson - Presence, Community, and “Be Better Than Yesterday” - Episode 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88583" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson go mic-to-mic one last time—just two neighbors talking shop, football, and the real work of running a post. With eight days left in the seat, CSM Pearson reflects on what surprised him about garrison life (“you affect everything—from lights turning on to gates opening”), why presence matters, and how trust across Fort Sill and Lawton turns into action (like the missing teen search that drew hundreds of volunteers in under an hour).



Come for:



Smoke-pit banter: Commanders vs. Cowboys, fantasy football woes, and gamer-nerd confessions.



Behind-the-scenes truth: Mattresses, washers/dryers, work orders—and the “dirty house” coffee-table book idea (free-range cockatiels = never-again potlucks).



People first: Morale vs. stress, why “get out and see it” is the #1 tip for the next CSM, and how small thanks (and coins) go a long way.



Community wins: AER goal smashed (think $300k+), BOSS volunteers installing Red Cross smoke alarms, and a Patriot Club comeback (Gridiron Challenge, Thursdays 1800).



What’s next: Handoff to CSM Jared English and a preview of next month’s episode with Reynolds Army Clinic on Warrior Marathon prep.



Parting wisdom from CSM Pearson:

“Don’t try to be better than everyone—just be better than yesterday.”