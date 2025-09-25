Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Rush University Medical Training and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250925-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 25, 2025) Radio news highlighting New Jersey Army National Guard and the Albanian Armed Forces medical teams participating in advanced trauma training hosted by Rush University Medical Center and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:37
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Rush University Medical Training and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Change of Command, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey National Guard
    Albanian Armed Forces
    USAG Rheindland Pfalz
    change of command ceremony
    NSA Naples
    Advanced trauma training

