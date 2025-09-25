Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC Volunteering

    ARC Volunteering

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.25.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting volunteer sign-up with Aviano Red Cross at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The American Red Cross is a dedicated humanitarian organization supporting the 31st Fighter Wing's mission of investing in the well-being of Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:23
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88563
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111322823.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Aviano Red Cross, Aviano Air Base, Wyvern Nation, Volunteer, 31FSS, Airmen

