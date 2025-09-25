Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers Conducted Mass Casualty Training at Hohenfels, Germany- News in One, Sept. 22, 2025

    U.S. Soldiers Conducted Mass Casualty Training at Hohenfels, Germany- News in One, Sept. 22, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Troop, Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a Mass-Casualty training event during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Soldiers simulated prolonged field care using a walking blood bank concept.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 04:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88557
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111322791.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Conducted Mass Casualty Training at Hohenfels, Germany- News in One, Sept. 22, 2025, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saber Junction 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download