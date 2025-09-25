U.S. Soldiers Conducted Mass Casualty Training at Hohenfels, Germany- News in One, Sept. 22, 2025

In this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Troop, Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a Mass-Casualty training event during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Soldiers simulated prolonged field care using a walking blood bank concept.
(U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88557
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111322791.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
