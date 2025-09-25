American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Secretary of the Air Force releasing a public communication memorandum. The guidance reminds Airmen of their responsibility to uphold integrity, discipline, and respect at all times, both in uniform and online. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 10:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88555
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111322743.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: SECAF Releases Public Communication Memorandum, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.