AFN Aviano Radio News: SECAF Releases Public Communication Memorandum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88555" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Secretary of the Air Force releasing a public communication memorandum. The guidance reminds Airmen of their responsibility to uphold integrity, discipline, and respect at all times, both in uniform and online. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)