    AFN Aviano Radio News: SECAF Releases Public Communication Memorandum

    AFN Aviano Radio News: SECAF Releases Public Communication Memorandum

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Secretary of the Air Force releasing a public communication memorandum. The guidance reminds Airmen of their responsibility to uphold integrity, discipline, and respect at all times, both in uniform and online. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:23
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31 FW, SECAF, Guidance, Social Media, Public Affairs, Memorandum

