Episode #22: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM Thomas Skelton who is currently serving as the Senior Enlisted Advisor at the Army Sustainment University to discuss the frustrations in assumptions that exist between the different generations of Soldiers. Through not only our words but more importantly our actions, we can bridge the gap in any assumptions and finally get back to the basics. CSM Skelton with his 29 years of service, provides the force with some impactful wisdom and highlights how all Soldiers need to be experts in their craft, no matter the rank, to be successful in the next fight.
The ASU Website: https://alu.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88551
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111320964.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: Frustration in Assumptions - Back to the Basics, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.