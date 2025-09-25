Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Comedy Meets Baumholder Show

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    09.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on the Comedy Meets Baumholder Show hosted by the Rhinelander Community Club that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Sept. 25, 2025, to Oct. 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 03:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88536
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111319823.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    This work, Radio Spot - Comedy Meets Baumholder Show, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMA
    Comedy Show
    Community Club
    AFN
    Radio

