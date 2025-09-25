AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Family and MWR Family Fitness Room

A 30-second spot about the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) family fitness room, including its hours of operation and location. The Family and MWR family fitness room offers a space for service members and their families with younger children to work out while being able to supervise their children in a separate play area. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)