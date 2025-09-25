A 30-second spot about the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) family fitness room, including its hours of operation and location. The Family and MWR family fitness room offers a space for service members and their families with younger children to work out while being able to supervise their children in a separate play area. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88534
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111319605.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Family and MWR Family Fitness Room, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
