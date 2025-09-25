A 30-second spot about the SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial Library on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys and its services. Beyond offering a wide selection of books, the library is a community center that provides access to computers, free wi-fi, and printers, and hosts many family and youth-oriented events. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88531
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111319602.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial Library, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.