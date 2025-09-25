AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial Library

A 30-second spot about the SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial Library on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys and its services. Beyond offering a wide selection of books, the library is a community center that provides access to computers, free wi-fi, and printers, and hosts many family and youth-oriented events. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)