AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS)

A 30-second spot about the Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program and the services they offer at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys. EDIS provides support to families of children with developmental delays, disabilities, or special learning needs. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)