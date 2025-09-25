Radio Spot: Flag Football

A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of a flag football league being hosted by MWR Fitness. The starts on October 20, 2025, and is open to participants aged 16 or older. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)
Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 12:48
Category:
|Newscasts
Filename:
Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
