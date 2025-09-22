Pacific Pulse: Sept 11, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Korea, U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Force Korea, participated in the Seoul Defense Dialogue; and in Hawaii, Bamboo Eagle 25-3 united U.S. and allied forces across multiple continents to proactive tactical and operational command and control in a contested environment.