    Pacific Pulse: Sept 11, 2025

    JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Korea, U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Force Korea, participated in the Seoul Defense Dialogue; and in Hawaii, Bamboo Eagle 25-3 united U.S. and allied forces across multiple continents to proactive tactical and operational command and control in a contested environment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 01:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88506
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111316682.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Sept 11, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

