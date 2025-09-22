Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden 81 - News In One Sept 24, 2025

    NETHERLANDS

    09.22.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. and NATO military members, veterans, civil leaders, and local community members gathered in Ede, Netherlands, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Operation Market Garden.


    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:18
    Location: NL
