    KMC Update - Armed Services Blood Program and Military Education

    KMC Update - Armed Services Blood Program and Military Education

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.21.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) with Stacy Sanning, Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donor recruiter, and Military Education with Jarry Barnett, University of Maryland Global Campus Senior National Test Center and Program coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 06:57
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    DMA
    blood donation
    military education
    KMC
    News Update
    Armed Service

