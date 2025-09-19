Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 26

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    Army Historian Dr. Peter Knight examines the Inchon landings, the breakout from the Pusan Perimeter, and the subsequent race up to the Korean Peninsula towards the Yalu River.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88472
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111306830.mp3
    Length: 00:44:31
    Artist Interview with Dr. Peter Knight
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Korean War Part 2
    Track # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 26, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download