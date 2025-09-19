Northeast Tech Bridge Director Julie Kallfelz recently discussed the Aug. 28 BlueTIDE event and how it supports critical infrastructure protection in the latest Tangents podcast.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88471
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111306528.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:23
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tangents podcast features Aug. 28 BlueTIDE event, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.