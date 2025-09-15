AFN Naples Radio News - Concussion Study and NATO Liaison in Amman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88467" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250918-N-RO855-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting a concussion study where researchers at the War Department's premier explosive ordnance disposal training school are making major strides in a landmark study focused on the effects of concussions and blast exposures among explosive ordnance disposal technicians and NATO Liaison in Amman where NATO and Jordan marked an important milestone in their long-standing partnership with the opening of the NATO Liaison Office in Amman, Jordan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)