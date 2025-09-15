Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Concussion Study and NATO Liaison in Amman

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250918-N-RO855-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting a concussion study where researchers at the War Department's premier explosive ordnance disposal training school are making major strides in a landmark study focused on the effects of concussions and blast exposures among explosive ordnance disposal technicians and NATO Liaison in Amman where NATO and Jordan marked an important milestone in their long-standing partnership with the opening of the NATO Liaison Office in Amman, Jordan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 06:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NAPLES, IT
