AFN Naples Radio News - Experimental Resupply and Military Medical Engagement

250918-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting an experimental resupply demonstrates how the military can sustain operations in some of the world's harshest environments even when GPS are denied or disrupted and military medical engagement where 23 NATO and partner nations, including senior Portuguese military medical officials, gathered in Lisbon, Portugal for the 32nd Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)